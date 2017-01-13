Weather takes the heat out of gas prices

US natural gas prices jumped to a two-year high of almost $4 per million British thermal units (mbtu) late last month. But the rally didn’t last long. Last week prices sank by 12%, the worst weekly loss in a year, on forecasts of unusually warm weather. Around 50% of US homes use gas for heating, so winter weather is the main driver of demand.

Last month, freezing conditions meant that 600 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas were taken out of storage in the three weeks in December, breaking a 20-year record, says Timothy Puko [...]