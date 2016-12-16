Venture into exciting new areas in 2017 with VCTs

As governments cut back on tax breaks, investors are looking for new homes for their money. Venture capital trusts are an obvious option for the adventurous, says David Prosser.

Venture capital trusts (VCTs) are preparing for their day in the sun. With successive governments reining in the tax reliefs available to high earners on pension contributions – and further reductions looking likely in the next tax year – many wealthy savers are looking for alternative long-term, tax-efficient investment opportunities. VCTs, which offer a generous array of tax incentives to investors to put money into their portfolios [...]