Trump’s rhetoric marks the start of global trade war

The era of globalisation has survived several shocks, says the Financial Times. But “the rise of mercantilist populism in the form of Donald Trump may be its biggest challenge for decades”. The president-elect’s sabre-rattling during the campaign included talk of China artificially lowering the value of its currency, the yuan, to bolster its exports and growth at America’s expense. He intends to officially label the country a “currency manipulator”, which would trigger investigations that could recommend imposing tariffs: he has threatened taxes of up to 45% on Chinese imports.

