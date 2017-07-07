Toshiba’s battle for survival

Japanese giant Toshiba needs to sell assets to plug the holes in its balance sheet. Time for a corporate clear out? Alice Gråhns reports.

“Six months into its financial crisis, Toshiba is shaping up as the Sistine Chapel of corporate catastrophes: you have to lie on your back to appreciate its scale,” says Leo Lewis in the Financial Times. In May, the Japanese engineering and electronics conglomerate estimated losses for the year to March 2017 would be $6.5bn. Its auditor has refused to sign off on its accounts. It has been told it [...]