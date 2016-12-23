Three resilient companies to buy on the dip

Each week, a professional investor tells us where he’d put his money. This week: Mark Page, Artemis European Opportunities Fund

Investors love trends and fads. The latest is the “reflation trade”. In anticipation of stronger economic growth, inflation and rising interest rates, structurally challenged banks and unprofitable cyclical companies have been the market’s best performers since the summer. At the same time, profitable, resilient companies that are able to grow their earnings and cashflows in (almost) any economic environment have seen their share prices suffer. As a result, the real value for investors in today’s [...]