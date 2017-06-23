Three plays on Asian growth

Each week, a professional investor tells us where he’d put his money. This week: Brook Tellwright, Waverton Southeast Asian Fund.

There is a widely held perception that emerging markets are both too esoteric and too far out along the risk spectrum for most mainstream investors. In mid-sized Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, high levels of political risk, combined with poor corporate governance, cause many to view the region with apprehension. At best, these markets are seen as a warrant on global growth that should only be held during moments of extreme optimism [...]