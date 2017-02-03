Nine investment trusts the professionals are backing

Undervalued investment trusts are a popular choice for many funds that specialise in investing in other funds. Here, three managers pick three of their favourite trusts for the coming year

Alistair-LangAlastair Lang, Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust (CGT) is both poacher and gamekeeper: it is an investment trust that invests in other investment trusts. Wheels within wheels? Possibly, but with good reason: investment trusts have proved to be a fertile hunting ground, allowing access to a huge range of asset classes and talented [...]