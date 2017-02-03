Nine investment trusts the professionals are backing

Undervalued investment trusts are a popular choice for many funds that specialise in investing in other funds. Here, three managers pick three of their favourite trusts for the coming year

Alastair Lang, Capital Gearing Trust Alastair Lang, Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust (CGT) is both poacher and gamekeeper: it is an investment trust that invests in other investment trusts. Wheels within wheels? Possibly, but with good reason: investment trusts have proved to be a fertile hunting ground, allowing access to a huge range of asset classes and talented [...]