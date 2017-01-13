Three hot emerging-market stocks

The risks associated with investing in emerging markets and scepticism over their prospects is already reflected in cheap valuations. These present long-term investors with an attractive opportunity. Emerging markets have gone through a prolonged period of adjustment and correction in recent years. However, their degree of underperformance is unlikely to be sustained as earnings growth and economic performance revert to the mean. Volatility is likely for some time, but emerging-market equities have begun to readjust to an upward trend as investors’ confidence returns. The long-term investment case for emerging markets is positive – their economic growth rates are [...]