The world’s funniest money

The Fed is playing games with fake money – but the debt monster has its own ideas, says Bill Bonner.

Funny money is getting funnier and funnier. Our challenge is to figure out who’s the butt of the joke. We have a brother who is an estate agent in Virginia. He’s been busy entertaining Chinese visitors. “What are the Chinese doing in rural Virginia?” we wondered. The answer was in The New York Times. It was “part of an exodus of wealth outside the country, as people in China look to diversify at a [...]