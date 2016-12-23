The ultimate stocking filler

This is the car that all serious petrolheads would like to be given for Christmas, says James Mills in The Sunday Times. The Lamborghini Aventador S may appear to be only a minor upgrade compared with the outgoing version of the Italian supercar. But with an uprated version of its naturally aspirated V12 engine now pumping out 730bhp, it’s one of the most sought-after things on four wheels this December. It is the ultimate Christmas stocking filler – assuming one has £271,146 left over after the main shopping.

Lambo’s latest raging bull is more powerful and technologically advanced, says Lewis Kingston in Car magazine. It’s the first Lamborghini to feature four-wheel steering and the aerodynamics and suspension systems have all been upgraded. The design nods to the past, which will please lovers of the classic Countach, but the car, despite being more powerful, could not improve on the performance. Lamborghini is now well into the land of diminishing returns on that front – so you’ll just have to make do with a top speed of 217mph and a 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds.

That four-wheel steering makes a big difference to the car’s agility, says Vijay Pattni in Top Gear. At low speeds the front wheels face in the opposite direction to the rears, virtually reducing the wheelbase, while at high speeds all take the same angle, which makes for better stability at speed. That makes the car more predictable, giving you the confidence to press it harder. The S is available to order now for spring delivery.