The day I supped 600 bottles of wine and lived to tell the tale

2013 Deep Woods Estate, Redlands Cabernet/Shiraz, Margaret River, Western Australia (£14.99, Laithwaites, 0118-903 0903, Laithwaites.co.uk).

I was delighted to be invited back for a second year in a row to be the international judge at the Royal Adelaide Wine Show, in late September. Over the course of a week, I managed to taste well over 600 bottles of wine – and I survived to tell the tale too.

You might be surprised to hear that judging wine at elite wine competitions is an exhausting task, but spending ten hours a day in silence nosing, tasting, scoring and deliberating over wines has one awesome upside for a Pommie journalist and that is that I get to see and taste wines months before anyone else does in the UK. This is invaluable preparation for compiling my annual 100 Best Australian Wines Report.

One of the estates which performed at particularly stellar levels this year was Deep Woods, winning the trophy for most outstanding red wine of the competition and for best cabernet sauvignon in show (2014 Deep Woods Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon). It also picked up a gong for “best other red blend” (2014 Deep Woods Hillside Cabernet Merlot).

Deep Woods is a small estate and its wine-maker is an old pal of mine, Julian Langworthy. There are very few of his wines in the United Kingdom, but if you want a sample of his genius, with a wine that represents great value, then look no further than my featured tipple for this week’s column. You heard it here first!

Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).