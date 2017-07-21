The cost to small businesses of going cashless

The UK is moving towards a cashless society – contactless card transactions doubled last year – but firms that make money from electronic payments would like to see the trend accelerate. Visa, one of the two dominant card networks in the UK, told the BBC last week that it is considering an incentive scheme to encourage UK businesses to go cashless. The scheme would be based on Visa’s US initiative, under which it offered bonuses worth $10,000 each to 50 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) if they only accept cards.

Visa claims that cashless [...]