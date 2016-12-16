The best blogs

Learning from Trumpism

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections, economists are waking up to the idea that regional inequality matters – if only because it leads to political movements that threaten broader prosperity, says The Economist’s Free Exchange blogger. That’s a good development. But it brings economics to a very difficult question: what is to be done about that inequality?

The answer generated so far says that liberalisation should generate gains large enough to make everyone better off, so all we need to do [...]