Create a happy new year

A government that was more focused on “well-being creation” than wealth creation would not only be a better government, it would likely be a more cost-effective one too, says Andrew Clark and co-authors on the CEPR think tank’s Vox blog. But we need numbers.

In European elections since the 1970s, life satisfaction scores – asking people how satisfied they were with their lives on a scale of 0 to 10 – have been a better predictor [...]