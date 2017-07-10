Take to the skies on a hoverboard

Post a Comment
Water Flyboard
Flip, spin and dive through the ocean on four turbo engines

What can swim like a mermaid, leap out of the water like a dolphin, then power into the air like Iron Man? The answer, says NerveRush.com, is: you. If you’re attached to a Water Flyboard, that is. Think of them as being a bit like a Jet Ski jet pack: your feet are strapped to a board and beneath each foot is a water jet pack. These take water from a Jet Ski that the board is attached to and the water thrust out from the board underneath your feet then propels you through the water and air, and you control your direction with the tilt of your body and the positioning of your feet.

They are “freakin’ awesome”, says NerveRush. With just a bit of practice, and less than ten minutes of learning time, you can be flipping, spinning and diving your way through the ocean. “Even the dolphins will envy your agility and grace as you’re gliding through the water and air.”

But you ain’t seen nothing yet. A futuristic video, which first emerged a couple of years ago, featured a man flying on a hoverboard across the Atlantic Ocean, says Cara McGoogan in The Daily Telegraph. Many thought it must be a hoax when the video went viral. But it wasn’t. The inventor of the Water Flyboard, Franky Zapata, had been working on a version that doesn’t rely on the water to propel you into the air. He took to the skies – and the headlines – when his futurist board was seen travelling 50 metres above the ocean at speeds of over 30mph.

The Flyboard Air is a jet-powered board with four turbo engines. You need to spend about 100 hours practising over water and another 20 over land, but, says Zapata, this is “a method of transport people could ultimately use to collect their bread”.

Perhaps one day in the future, but if so battles lie ahead. Near the start of this year, the French authorities banned their use in France.

Water Flyboards are available to buy from distributors in the UK, priced from about £3,500. The Flyboard Air costs $250,000, but is not currently available for recreational use. Water Flyboarding day experiences are available at locations around the UK. See for example FlyboardingExperiences.co.uk, AquaticJetpacks.com and BigCrazyFlyboarding.co.uk. If you try it and love it and want to buy your own, see AquaticJetpacks.com or Flyboard-Europe.com/en.

Merryn

Claim 12 issues of MoneyWeek (plus much more) for just £12!

Click here to take advantage of our offer

 bundle of report images; The best shares to watch in 2017, How to escape the most hated tax and how to profit from a Trump Presidency

Let MoneyWeek show you how to profit, whatever the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Start your no-obligation trial today and get up to speed on:

  • The latest shifts in the economy…
  • The ongoing Brexit negotiations…
  • The new tax rules…
  • Trump’s protectionist policies…

Plus lots more.

We’ll show you what it all means for your money.

Plus, the moment you begin your trial, we’ll rush you over THREE free investment reports:

‘How to escape the most hated tax in Britain’: Inheritance tax hits many unsuspecting families. Our report tells how to pass on up to £2m of your money to your family without the taxman getting a look in.

‘How to profit from a Trump presidency’: The election of Donald Trump was a watershed moment for the US economy. This report details the sectors our analysts think will boom from Trump’s premiership, and gives specific investments you can buy to profit.

‘Best shares to watch in 2017’: Includes the transcript from our roundtable panel of investment professionals – and 12 tips they’re currently tipping. The report also analyses key assets, including property, oil and the countries whose stock markets currently offer the most value.