Should you swap a pension for a Lisa?

Despite calls for a delay to the launch of lifetime individual savings accounts (Lisas), amid concern that providers don’t have enough time to design new products, the Savings Bill now winding its way through Parliament paves the way for their introduction in April 2017. And while the government is primarily pitching Lisas as extra help for people struggling to get on to the housing ladder, the accounts could also be an attractive way for many people to save more for retirement.

Lisas will be available to savers aged 18 to 40, as part of the [...]