Should you get a smart meter?

The government is pushing for us all to get a smart energy meter. Seven million have been fitted so far, but the Conservatives want that figure to reach 26 million by 2020. However, having a smart meter isn’t compulsory – despite the pushy letters you may have received from your energy provider. So what do they do, and should you get one?

A smart energy meter automatically takes your meter reading several times a day and sends it to your energy provider. The meters can replace both electricity and gas meters and provide you with [...]