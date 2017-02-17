Should we fire up the helicopters?

“Helicopter money” was once regarded as an elegant, if highfalutin, thought experiment. The idea was devised by economist Milton Friedman in 1969 in a paper called “The optimum quantity of money”, in which he imagined that “one day a helicopter…drops an additional $1,000 in bills from the sky”. As is the way with economists, a rather more dry, respectable-sounding term has now been coined to describe it – a “money-financed fiscal programme” (MFFP), as former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke wrote in a blog last year.

In simple terms, an MFFP is a permanent increase in the [...]