Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to the best of this week’s share tips from the rest of the UK’s financial press.

Three to buy

Britvic

The Sunday Telegraph

All those shots of Robinsons squash on centre court make Wimbledon a highlight in the marketing calendar for Britvic, the brand’s owner. Next year’s introduction of a UK sugar tax brings renewed uncertainty for soft drinks makers, yet the majority of Britvic’s portfolio will be exempt from the tax. The shares still trade at a sharp discount to [...]