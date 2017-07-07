Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to the best of this week’s share tips from the rest of the UK’s financial press.

Three to buy

Residential Secure Income

The Mail on Sunday

This residential trust, which provides funding to housing associations that offer subsidised rents and shared-ownership schemes, is scheduled to float later this month. The trust’s contracts are with the associations rather than the tenants, which provides a degree of security. An opportunity to help to boost the supply of affordable houses “and earn decent returns at [...]