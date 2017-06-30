Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to the best of this week’s share tips from the rest of the UK’s financial press.

Three to buy

Biffa

The Daily Telegraph

This waste-management business recorded an annual net loss, but this was driven by the costs of floating on the stockmarket – underlying operating profit was up by 18%. Analysts are tipping solid growth in the year ahead and the shares are attractively valued. Just keep an eye on a proposed “energy from waste” partnership with US firm Covanta, which [...]