Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to this week’s best share tips from the rest of the Uk’s financial press.

Three to buy

Centrica

The Sunday Times

Utilities used to be dull but sturdy, yet the owner of British Gas has lost half its market value in three years in the face of overzealous regulation, rising competition and the “spectre of an energy price cap”. Management is now investing in more flexible power generation and “connected home” technologies. After such steep share-price falls, the firm is at least worth a [...]