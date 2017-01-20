Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to this week’s share tips.

Three to buy

H&T

The Mail on Sunday

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker, with 181 shops. Pawnbroking saw a decline in customers after the gold price fell in 2012, yet H&T came through better than its rivals. It is now expanding into higher-growth areas, such as foreign exchange and personal loans, where it charges lower interest rates than payday lenders. The shares have performed well of late, but the Mail thinks there is still room for growth [...]