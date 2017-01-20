Sclerotic Europe loosens up

Investors in continental equities have been casting envious glances across the Atlantic. While Wall Street rushes from record to record, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index last hit an all-time peak two years ago. But in the past few weeks it has bounced back to a 12-month high. “The sclerotic European economy is, at long last, picking up speed,” says Patrick Hosking in The Times.

Progress has been very slow since most of the continent returned to growth three years ago, but there is now a bit more “oomph” evident. The PMI gauge of the [...]