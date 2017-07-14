Samsung overtakes Apple as the world’s most profitable company By: Alice Gråhns 14/07/2017 Samsung: looking at a bright future The tech giant has stumbled from product failures to corruption trials – is this its time to shine? Alice Gråhns reports. “Wholehearted congratulations [...] Want to read this article now? Already a subscriber? Please log in below Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Forgot Your Password? Not a subscriber? Get instant access Click here to view the latest MoneyWeek subscription offers.