The quiet recovery in the oil price is a trend that hasn’t been getting as much attention as it should, but it may offer a trading opportunity. Over a period of 18 months, from the summer of 2014 to the start of 2016, the price of Brent crude fell by more than two-thirds from $100/barrel to a low of $35 in January of last year. Since then it has staged a rebound. This hasn’t always been smooth: it fell back in [...]