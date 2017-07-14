Properties within commuting distance of cities By: Ben Judge 14/07/2017 Post a Comment This week: properties within commuting distance of cities – from a 16th-century house in Canterbury with good connections to London to a four-storey brownstone house in New Jersey, near Manhattan. Villa Kampffmeyer, Potsdam, Berlin. A historic house 12 miles from the centre of Berlin with impressive fireplaces, wood panelling, silk wall coverings and landscaped gardens with views over a lake. Great hall, library, 2 receps, music room, master bed, guest wing with guest rooms, top floor, basement, 2 acres. €23m Savills 020-7016 3740. Hinderton Hall, Neston, Wirral. A 19th-century, Grade II-listed hall in a semi-rural location within ten miles of Liverpool and Chester. It has period fireplaces and a galleried landing. 8 beds, 7 baths, recep hall, 3 receps, library, 1-bed annexe, 2-bed cottage, gardens, 3 acres. £1.65m Jackson-Stops & Staff 01244-328361. Park Mount, Edgbaston, Birmingham. A Grade II-listed Georgian house is in need of some modernisation. It is set in the 140-acre Edgbaston Golf Course, yet is just a short drive from Birmingham’s city centre. The gardens include a converted two-bed coach house. 8 beds, 3 beds, 3 receps, workshop, orchard, 1.6 acres £2.2m Robert Powell 0121-454 6930. Lollesworth Farm, West Horsley, Surrey. A 16th-century country house with later additions. It is five miles from Cobham, which has direct trains to London, and is a 28-mile drive from central London. It has beamed ceilings and open fireplaces with wood-burning stoves. 5 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, conservatory, garage with home office above, 12 acres. £2.95m Knight Frank 01932-591600. Court Lodge, Nackington, Canterbury, Kent. A Grade II-listed, 16th-century house around two miles from the centre of Canterbury with good connections to London. 4 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, study, kitchen, 2-bed converted stables, outbuildings, gardens, paddocks, 5 acres. £1.375m Finns 01227-454111. Ross House, Falkland, Fife. A 1750s, Grade B-listed house in a conservation village around 36 miles from Edinburgh and 21 miles from Dundee, with good train connections from nearby Ladybank train station. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps and garden. £320,000+ Knight Frank 0131-222 9600. Brook Lane, Coton, Cambridge. A traditional-style detached house built in 2003 in a village conservation area, just three miles from Cambridge city centre. It has a wood-burning stove and a large dining kitchen with French doors leading onto the garden. 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, study. £995,000 Savills 01223-347147. Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, New Jersey. A four-storey brownstone house in a popular neighbourhood eight minutes walk from the New York Waterway Ferry to Manhattan. The kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, 1-bed garden flat. $2m Halstead Real Estate +1 (201) 478 6709.