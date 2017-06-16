Properties with separate barns

From an 18th-century farmhouse in Lincolnshire with a converted stone tithe barn to a farmhouse with a party barn in Somerset.

 

Colemore Farm, Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Colemore Farm, Bridgnorth, Shropshire. A Grade II-listed, 1460s farmhouse that has been extended over the centuries. It has an inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove and a range of outbuildings, including a 2-bed converted barn and 3 additional barns. 3 beds, bath, 2 receps, garage with studio, 3 acres. £975,000 OnTheMarket.com 01584-539971.

 

Furzewood Farm and Cottages, Amroth, near Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire
Furzewood Farm and Cottages, Amroth, near Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire. A four-bedroomed house in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park with sea views. It comes with an attached three-bed cottage and two barns converted into two two-bed holiday cottages. Gardens, paddocks, 8.7 acres. £1.2m Savills 02920-368930.

 

Maidenford Farm, Goodleigh, Barnstaple, Devon
Maidenford Farm, Goodleigh, Barnstaple, Devon. A 16th-century former farmhouse with a range of outbuildings, including a detached period barn and attached stone roundhouse. It has a large fireplace with a wood-burning stove, 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, conservatory, annexe, 2 stable blocks, 56.81 acres. £1.038m Strutt & Parker 01392-215631.

 

Sherborne Farm, Litton, Somerset
Sherborne Farm, Litton, Somerset. A refurbished period farmhouse on the edge of a village with a range of outbuildings that include a party barn. It has beamed ceilings, open fireplaces and a newly fitted kitchen with an electric Aga. 5 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, 4 stables, pool with pool house,
woodland, 10.28 acres. £2m Knight Frank 0117-317 1991.

 

Stirbridge Farm, Risbury, Leominster, Herefordshire
Stirbridge Farm, Risbury, Leominster, Herefordshire. A renovated, Grade II-listed cottage in an unspoilt location with a range of farm buildings and barns in need of renovation. The cottage is surrounded by its own productive farmland, which has a stream running through it. 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, breakfast kitchen, gardens, pasture, 19.5 acres. £695,000 Hunters 01432-278278.

 

The Old Vicarage, Priors Marston, Warwickshire
The Old Vicarage, Priors Marston, Warwickshire. A Grade II-listed former vicarage in the village conservation area with a granary that has been converted into a 2-bed annexe and an unconverted period stone barn and stables. It has beamed ceilings, period fireplaces and a kitchen with an Aga. 7 beds, 5 baths, 3 receps, library, walled herb garden, 1 acre. £1.5m Knight Frank 01789-297735.

 

Warren Farm, Little Bytham, Grantham, Lincolnshire
Warren Farm, Little Bytham, Grantham, Lincolnshire. An updated and extended 18th-century farmhouse with exposed stone walls, beamed ceilings and large fireplaces with wood-burning stoves. Outbuildings include stables and a converted stone tithe barn with a mezzanine level and a shower. 5 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, gardens, paddocks, 5.8 acres. £1.075m Savills 01780-484696.

 

Wresden Farm, Uley, Gloucestershire
Wresden Farm, Uley, Gloucestershire. A Grade II-listed, 17th-century farmhouse and early 18th-century Cotswold barn set in a picturesque valley. The house has wood floors, exposed timbers and an inglenook fireplace. 3 beds, bath, 2 receps, breakfast kitchen, 1-bed flat, outbuildings, gardens, paddocks, woodland, spring-fed ponds, 6 acres. £899,993 Murrays 01453-755552.
Merryn

