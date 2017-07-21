Properties with follies 21/07/2017 From a farmhouse in Tuscany with a 14th-century round tower to a Grade II-listed former hunting lodge in Newport, Gwent. Arbour Hill House, Lincoln Hill, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. This 1930s house comes with a four-storey, 18th-century sandstone tower in the grounds, which could be converted into living accommodation subject to planning permission. 5 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, 1.25 acres. £680,000 Richard Butler 01989-567979. Hadlow Tower, Hadlow, Tonbridge. Buyers of this Grade-I listed Victorian tower will enter into obligations with Historic England, including keeping the property open to members of the public for set days of the year. It has been rented as a holiday let for £1,000-£2,000 per week. 3 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps. Offers considered. Eddisons 020-7516 1615. Kemeys Folly, Newport, Gwent. A Grade II-listed, 18th-century former hunting lodge on an elevated ridge with 360-degree views over nine counties. 5 beds, 5 baths, recep, open-plan kitchen/dining room, stable block with clock tower, swimming pool complex, gardens, paddock, manège, woodland, 24 acres £1.95m Savills 0117-933 5800. La Palazzina, Mercatale, Tuscany, Italy. A 14th-century round tower and farmhouse in the Niccone Valley set in nearly two acres of landscaped gardens. Formerly the guardroom for Sorbello castle, the tower has been converted into a two-bed guest house. 3 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, study, kitchen, swimming pool. €1.3m Savills 020-7016 3740. The Priory, Iffley Village, Oxford. A Grade II-listed, 1840s property with a crenelated parapet and arched windows. It retains its original wood panelling, shuttered windows and fireplaces. 6 beds, bath, 5 receps, kitchen, 4 basement rooms, gated entrance with driveway, 1 acre. £2.15m Strutt & Parker 01865-366660. The Tower, Sway, Hampshire. An 1870s property set over 14 floors. The top three floors are let to telecommunications providers for their transmitters and generate a current annual income of £34,000. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen, conservatory, swimming pool, 0.7 acres. £3mJohn D Wood & Co 01590-677233. The Water Tower, Steyning, West Sussex. A Grade II-listed, 1930s water tower with an external “helter-skelter” staircase. It has an octagonal observatory on the top floor. A void where water was once stored could be converted into an extra room subject to planning permission. Bed, bath, kitchen, 3-bed cottage, 3.25 acres. £1.35m RH&RW Clutton 01798-344554. Vanbrugh Castle, Greenwich, London SE10. A wing of a restored, Grade I-listed castle built in 1718 with crenelated battlements and a tower. It has a 27ft roof terrace with outstanding views. 4 beds, 2 baths, recep, kitchen, 1-bed annexe, cellar, shared access to 2.5 acres of communal grounds. £2.5m OnTheMarket.com 020-8022 7389.