Properties with fishing rights

From a 1930s Arts & Crafts house in Shropshire to a country estate in Gwynedd with double-bank fishing rights on the River Artro.

 

Dolwreiddiog, Llanbedr, Gwynedd
Dolwreiddiog, Llanbedr, Gwynedd. A country estate close to the coast with about a mile of double-bank fishing rights on the River Artro. The restored farmhouse has beamed ceilings, exposed stone walls and a wood-burning stove. 4 beds, breakfast kitchen, outbuildings, barn, lake frontage, pasture, woodland,335 acres. £1.25m Strutt & Parker 01743-284200.

 

Duchal Estate, Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire
Duchal Estate, Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire. An estate with a Grade A-listed, 18th-century house and 1.7 miles of trout and salmon fishing on the River Gryfe and Green Water. The house has period fireplaces and staircase. 9 beds, 4 baths, 3 main receps, 3-bed lodge, two 2-bed cottages, 450 acres. Available in lots. £3.08m Knight Frank 0131-222 9600.

 

Elishaw Farm, Elishaw Moor, Otterburn, Northumberland
Elishaw Farm, Elishaw Moor, Otterburn, Northumberland. A 19th-century farmhouse and two holiday cottages set in open countryside with fishing rights on the River Rede. The four-bed house has beamed ceilings, open fireplaces and a large kitchen with an Aga. Stone barn with planning permission, stables, 11 acres. £698,000 OnTheMarket.com 01661-697890.

 

Holystreet Manor, Dartmoor National Park, Chagford, Devon
Holystreet Manor, Dartmoor National Park, Chagford, Devon. A Grade II-listed country house with listed outbuildings and fishing rights over the River Teign. 8 beds, 6 baths, 2 receps, library, study, dining kitchen, chapel, two 2-bed flats, 3-bed cottage, Grade II-listed mill house with hydro-electricity system, tennis court, helicopter hangar, 19.5 acres. £5.5m Knight Frank 01392-423111.

 

Ludford Mill, Ludford, Ludlow, Shropshire
Ludford Mill, Ludford, Ludlow, Shropshire. A 17th-century, Grade II-listed watermill next to Ludford Weir with riverside gardens and fishing rights on the River Teme. The restored property has beamed ceilings and a wood-burning stove. 4 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, breakfast kitchen, hydro-electric plant, 1.3 acres. £1.1m Strutt & Parker 01584-873711.

 

Plas Tanat Estate, near Oswestry, Shropshire
Plas Tanat Estate, near Oswestry, Shropshire. A 1930s Arts & Crafts house in the Tanat Valley with fishing rights on the Tanat River. The house has beamed ceilings, wood-panelled walls and period fireplaces with wood-burning stoves. 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, orangery, barn with stables, manège, 11 acres. £695,000 Jackson Equestrian 01743-491979.

 

Rowntree Farms, Gisburn, Lancashire
Rowntree Farms, Gisburn, Lancashire. A farming estate in the Ribble Valley with two farms and one mile of single-bank fishing rights on the River Ribble. Two 5-bed farm houses, two 3-bed cottages, 437 acres of grassland, 30 acres of woodland, family shoot. £5m Savills 01904-617800.
Merryn

