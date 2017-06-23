Properties for around £500,000

From a former miller’s house close to the Aysgarth Falls in Wensleydale to a 17th-century thatched cottage in Norfolk.

 

Millers House, Aysgarth, Wensleydale
Millers House, Aysgarth, Wensleydale. A former miller’s house close to the Aysgarth Falls. It has exposed stone walls and ceiling beams, flagstone floors, open fireplaces and a country-style kitchen with an Aga. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, outbuildings, gardens, 0.4 acres. £475,000 Knight Frank 01423-530088.

 

Ladyburn House, Maybole, Ayrshire
Ladyburn House, Maybole, Ayrshire. A secluded country house dating from the 1600s surrounded by landscaped gardens and open countryside. It has period fireplaces and sash windows. 8 beds, 8 baths, 3 receps, study, library, self-contained 2-bed annex, outbuildings, stables, paddocks, 3.7 acres. £495,000+ Knight Frank 0131-222 9600.

 

Bear River, Nova Scotia, Canada
Bear River, Nova Scotia, Canada. A contemporary house in Bear River, built in a traditional style by local craftsmen. It has 15 acres of mature vineyards with 12 varieties of grapes and an additional ten acres set aside for further planting. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, library, 40 acres. £511,000 Tradewinds +1 902 532 8502.

 

Three Nags Cottage, Fritton, Norfolk
Three Nags Cottage, Fritton, Norfolk. A 17th-century, Grade II-listed thatched cottage that was formerly a public house. It has exposed wall and ceiling timbers, open fireplaces with wood-burning stoves and a kitchen with an Aga. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, study, greenhouse, meadow,
2.2 acres. £535,000 Savills 01603-229229.

 

The Ford, Lovington, Castle Cary, Somerset
The Ford, Lovington, Castle Cary, Somerset. A stone cottage that is in good condition but would benefit from some modernisation. It has a Scandinavian-style annex in the grounds with a kitchen, bedroom and shower. 2 beds, bath, 2 receps, river frontage, 1.2 acres. £450,000 Humberts 01935-477277.

 

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight. A refurbished house in an elevated position in Sandown with a distinctive Belvedere tower room with sea views. It has period fireplaces and a newly fitted kitchen. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, cellar, parking, gardens. £500,000 Watson Bull & Porter 01983-852021.

 

Spring Cottage, Lastingham, North Yorkshire
Spring Cottage, Lastingham, North Yorkshire. A mid-18th-century house with a detached one-bedroom annexe in the courtyard. The house has beamed ceilings, flagstone floors and a stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove. 4 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, breakfast kitchen. £500,000 Humberts 01904-611828.

 

Northcote Road, Battersea, London, SW11
Northcote Road, Battersea, London, SW11. A first-floor flat within walking distance of Clapham Junction train station. The flat has 53.9 sq m of space including a separate kitchen. 2 beds, bath, recep. £475,000 Savills 020-3428 2222.
Merryn

Claim 12 issues of MoneyWeek (plus much more) for just £12!

Click here to take advantage of our offer

 bundle of report images; The best shares to watch in 2017, How to escape the most hated tax and how to profit from a Trump Presidency

Let MoneyWeek show you how to profit, whatever the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Start your no-obligation trial today and get up to speed on:

  • The latest shifts in the economy…
  • The ongoing Brexit negotiations…
  • The new tax rules…
  • Trump’s protectionist policies…

Plus lots more.

We’ll show you what it all means for your money.

Plus, the moment you begin your trial, we’ll rush you over THREE free investment reports:

‘How to escape the most hated tax in Britain’: Inheritance tax hits many unsuspecting families. Our report tells how to pass on up to £2m of your money to your family without the taxman getting a look in.

‘How to profit from a Trump presidency’: The election of Donald Trump was a watershed moment for the US economy. This report details the sectors our analysts think will boom from Trump’s premiership, and gives specific investments you can buy to profit.

‘Best shares to watch in 2017’: Includes the transcript from our roundtable panel of investment professionals – and 12 tips they’re currently tipping. The report also analyses key assets, including property, oil and the countries whose stock markets currently offer the most value.