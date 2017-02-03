Matthew Festing’s bruising battle over condoms

When the Sovereign Council of the Knights of Malta met in Rome last weekend the mood was grim, says James Politi in the Financial Times. The Catholic order, founded in the 11th century, is reeling from “one of the most unsettling episodes” in its history: the resignation of its “Prince and Grand Master” Matthew Festing, following a bruising battle with the Pope over condoms. Fra’ Festing, a former Grenadier Guardsman and Sotheby’s consultant who was appointed in 2008, was supposed to hold his prestigious job for life. The last time the knights suffered a similar shake-up was more than two centuries ago.

The row, which has pitched Catholic conservatives against the more liberal-minded Pope, began in December when Festing, 67, sacked the order’s grand chancellor for allegedly supervising the distribution of condoms in Myanmar and Africa. The Pope ordered a papal commission to investigate; Festing refused to co-operate – a decision viewed as a direct challenge to the pontiff’s authority which has prompted a “ruthless reaction”.

In a humiliating put-down, the Vatican now plans to appoint a papal delegate to the order, “which in effect means a takeover by the church”. That is “particularly hard to digest” for an organisation that ruled Malta for three centuries until 1798 and remains a sovereign entity under international law. Most senior knights, including Festing, are quasi-monastic and celibate. But they are so “staunchly protective” of their sovereignty that they print stamps, issue passports and even have “observer status at the UN”.

The order is actually “one of the more improbable success stories of the 21st-century church”, says The Catholic Herald. Funded by donor cash and a large property portfolio, it has become a 100,000-strong “powerhouse of international aid” with a “vast” international network which, thanks to its diplomatic links, “often has access to places that other agencies cannot reach”.

The combination of wealth, influence and “mysterious practices and rituals”, has sparked no shortage of “Dan Brown-style conspiracy theories”, says the FT. Over the years, they’ve been accused “of orchestrating everything from the assassination of JFK to the Iraq war”. Yet Festing, who hails from Northumberland and enjoys country pursuits, hardly seems the type to be heading “a Masonic cabal, pulling the strings of the world order”. On a visit last summer to his official villa near Portofino, he came across as a “kindly” prep school headmaster. Nonetheless, the order has been part of his life since childhood and he now faces the dispiriting prospect of quitting his Italian idyll.

Although many in the order are dismayed at the negative publicity generated by the condom row, others take a different line, says the Herald. “It’s a sign of the order’s success that we’re running into a crisis,” says one. “The Devil only starts making trouble when things are going well for you.”