Eddie Lampert: a painful entanglement with Sears

“In the long run we are all dead.” Lex in the Financial Times reached for the famous quote from John Maynard Keynes in January when, after a long and unforgiving decline, the clock finally appeared to be running out on Sears, the iconic US department store group. Yet the group’s chief executive and biggest champion, hedge-fund manager Eddie Lampert, seems as determined as ever to stage a Lazarus act.

In the past month he has made several moves to prop up the retailer by selling or spinning off assets. Markets remained sceptical, prompting Lampert to launch another “fundamental restructure” this week, partly funded by his hedge-fund business ESL Investments. And so Sears staggers on.

A lawyer’s son raised in Long Island, Lampert, now 54, got to Yale on a financial aid package, where he majored in economics and joined the Skull and Bones secret society, says Forbes. In 1984 he joined Goldman Sach’s risk arbitrage group, jumping ship four years later when the Texas buy-out king, Richard Rainwater, gave him $28m in seed money to go it alone.

Lampert was initially content with making passive investments in firms such as IBM and American Express, says Gawker.com. But in the late 1990s, “he started sticking his hands in the operational wheels” with car-parts firms AutoZone and AutoNation, “and in both cases made a bundle”. Hence, perhaps, his chutzpah that he could do the same with Sears.

Lampert’s painful entanglement with shopkeeping began in 2005 when he merged Sears with the bankrupt Kmart in what was then considered “one of the biggest gambles in distressed investing history”, says Gawker.com. He talked of “revolutionising retail” – the combined group would be at the vanguard of e-commerce, he vowed – and, back then, at the peak of his investment prowess, many believed him.

Lampert had started ESL Investments as a youngster in 1988. The “value” fund’s soaring returns – it delivered a whopping 29% a year during its first two decades – established him as a wunderkind

“super investor”. So much so that the “ever important question” at the time, noted fellow hedge-fund manager James Altucher, in the Financial Times, was “Warren Buffett or Eddie Lampert? Who is better?” Lampert’s stellar returns brought some of Wall Street’s most star-studded names onto his roster.

A decade and several sunken billions later, Lampert’s continued involvement with Sears (which hasn’t made a profit since 2010) is a mystery to many. Why didn’t he fold his hand years ago? Arch-critics think he was only ever in the game as an asset-stripper. “Eddie Lampert has blown through Sears” like “a neutron bomb,” leaving “an empty hull of a business”, charges The Motley Fool.

But there seems to be more in the mix than that. Perhaps it’s pride or some other psychological fixation that has him gripped. “The deal may very well turn into Lampert’s greatest albatross,” observed Gawker in 2008. That judgement still stands.