Will Mexico elect its own Trump in Andrés Manuel López Obrador?

If Trump were to win the US election, Andrés Manuel López Obrador “would have a field day”, observed the Miami Herald back in June. His “fiery rhetoric against Trump’s Mexico-bashing would rally many Mexicans behind him”.

With Trump duly elected and Mexico’s own presidential election looming, the man they call “Amlo” is firmly back centre-stage, says BusinessInsider – framing himself as the “more nationalistic” and “more capable candidate” to “really fight back against all that negative rhetoric” that’s been showering down from the north. For Mexicans increasingly frustrated by the handwringing of the current incumbent, Enrique Peña Nieto, López Obrador is an attractive candidate. Were he to take power in 2018, it would set the scene for quite a clash.

The stakes are certainly high, says The Guardian. López Obrador has promised supporters to take on Trump over everything from Mexico’s battered currency, to the insult of his proposed border wall. But this week’s spat with the US car industry suggests where the most immediate battle lies. Trump’s threatened tariffs could kill Mexico’s car-making industry and risk sparking a trade war.

Routinely described as a “maverick” left-winger, López Obrador, 63, is at the opposite end of the policy spectrum to Trump. He’s an arch-nationaliser who believes “Fidel Castro was a giant of the stature of Nelson Mandela”, says the FT. Yet the similarities between the two men are striking. Like Trump, Amlo is a “love-him or loathe-him figure with a message that resonates with the underprivileged and the angry”.

And his election is viewed as a potential disaster by much of his country’s business and political establishment. But whatever his disagreements with Trump, Amlo will have noted that telling voters what they want to hear worked out rather well for him. He must hope that his own populist message of bringing “real change” and rolling out a huge infrastructure programme bears similar fruit.

“Tall, striking and piercingly eloquent”, López Obrador was born in the southern state of Tabasco and joined the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in 1976, later leading a left-wing splinter group that became the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). A civil servant by trade, he made his name in 1996 as an advocate for the rights of Mexico’s indigenous people. A later stint as mayor of Mexico City confirmed his reputation as an imposing figure on the stump, says LA Weekly. His trump card was the tight organisation of his “women-led brigades”.

Has his time now come? “Many voters have heard it all before,” says the FT. A close runner-up to Peña Nieto in 2012, he had previously lost out “by a whisker” in 2006. Yet “Peña Nieto’s historically low approval ratings have played straight into López Obrador’s hands”. To win, he must do more than court the “angry vote” – he needs to appeal more to centrists. But many Mexicans already think the election is Amlo’s to lose.