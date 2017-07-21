Pensions victory for same-sex couples

A Supreme Court victory for a retired businessman who argued that the UK’s pensions legislation discriminated against same-sex couples paves the way for thousands of gay couples to claim improved retirement benefits. Under the Equality Act, it is illegal for pension schemes to discriminate against gay couples over how benefits are passed on to a surviving spouse after the death of a member of the scheme. However, the law included an exemption that allowed employers to exclude civil partners and spouses from benefits accruing from pension contributions made before 2005, when the Civil Partnership Act came into force [...]