Oil goes off the boil

Oil began the first week of 2017 “with a bang but ended it with a whimper”, says David Sheppard in the Financial Times. After reaching an 18-month high of around $58 a barrel on Tuesday 3 January, oil fell back as traders began to wonder whether the 30% jump in prices in December was really justified. Oil-exporting cartel Opec has agreed to rein in production to help mop up a glut and bolster prices.

Top producer Saudi Arabia has hinted at going even further than it signalled at the end of last year. Non-Opec producers [...]