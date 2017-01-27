Money makers: the Great Gatsby of art

“If you wanted to find the invisible thread that links American and British money, between aristocracy and celebrity, between art and show business, between old wealth and new, it would lead back to this man” – art entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes, says Helen Rumbelow in The Times. “His life is curated, straight from a Fitzgerald or a Franzen novel… an artful commentary on 21st-century capitalism.” His parties are attended by the glitterati, while Lana Del Rey sang at his wedding in Venice.

Old Etonian Gilkes worked for champagne house Krug before following his love of art to Phillips in New York. But the old-world ways of the auction house got Gilkes thinking: “How can you mix the brick-and-mortar expertise from the past, but leverage the accessibility of eBay?” The answer was online auctioneers Paddle8 – a name he and two friends chose on the spot, because an investor they’d met was ready to write the cheque there and then. The firm, founded in 2011, has racked up $1bn in bids, including $53m for a Rothko painting.

The meatless burger

“It’s not a problem that people love meat and dairy products,” Patrick Brown tells the BBC’s Katie Hope. “The problem is that we produce them using animals, which is completely inefficient.” So the 62-year-old former paediatrician turned professor at Stanford University School of Medicine set up Impossible Foods seven years ago to develop a vegan burger that would appeal to meat eaters.

The California-based startup’s 70 scientists identified the compound responsible for giving minced beef its “richer taste” and “bloody, red colour” – heme, a component of haemoglobin, the iron-containing pigment in blood. They added it to ingredients including wheat, coconut oil and potatoes to create the “Impossible Burger”, a vegan patty now found on the menus of four upmarket restaurants in the US.

Impossible Foods has attracted funding from big-name venture capital firms including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Horizons Ventures, which invests on behalf of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, but for now, the focus is on development. Sales can wait. “The economics are so much in our favour,” says Brown. “It takes a lot of resources to produce a pound of beef.”

The man who traded his Jag for a bus

After deliveryman Kimi Takura was hospitalised with exhaustion, he decided he needed an easier life. So in 1992 he sold his Jaguar to buy a second-hand bus to drive tourists around Tokyo. Business boomed and within a year a Taiwanese travel agency wanted more tours. When Takura said he lacked the money, the owner of the agency gave him ¥20m in a brown paper bag and said “now you can buy the buses”, Takura tells Chris Cooper and Katsuyo Kuwako on Bloomberg. “I was flabbergasted.”

Today, Heisei Enterprise, Takura’s firm, owns a fleet of 400 buses. With an eye to his retirement, the 51-year-old is now planning to list the company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to ensure its future. “Usually bus companies don’t do initial public offerings,” he says. But “we’re seen as an IT bus firm because we get so much of our money through the internet” – something that helped undercut competition. His advice to entrepreneurs is to stick to what you enjoy. “I’m now a bus nerd. Nerds do what they like and it doesn’t feel like work.”

How Trump divided the Kushners

If you want a metaphor for how Donald Trump has divided America, consider Jared and Joshua Kushner, the sons of the billionaire property developer Charles Kushner, says Helen Rumbelow in The Times. “One family symbolises the division of a nation, casting them in the kind of melodrama that few siblings’ bonds could endure.”

At Trump’s inauguration last week, the older brother, Jared, 36, was “walking in the reverential procession” behind the president-elect, to whom he is both a son-in-law (he’s married to Ivanka Trump) and a close adviser. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Joshua, who has donated $100,000 to the Democratic Party, was snapped on the other side of Washington DC at an anti-Trump rally. Together with his girlfriend of four years, the supermodel Karlie Kloss (pictured with Joshua), the younger sibling is seen as a member of the “glittering liberal elite”, says Rumbelow.

The awkward conversations won’t end there. Joshua’s start-up company, Oscar Health (named in honour of his – and Jared’s – great grandfather), sells insurance to individuals under former president Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. “That is a law that Jared… is uniquely positioned to influence now that he is a senior adviser to [Trump], which puts his younger brother and the start-up in an awkward position,” says Katie Benner in The New York Times.

Oscar Health was founded in the offices of Thrive Capital, the venture fund that Joshua started while he was still at Harvard Business School in 2010, which has attracted almost $1.5bn from wealthy individuals, foundations and endowments. That included a small amount from Jared, who is now divesting his shares to avoid a conflict of interest. Joshua may face the same headaches. “For some money managers, even a loose connection to an incoming president could open doors that might otherwise be closed,” notes Benner, but Joshua has vowed to stay out of politics.