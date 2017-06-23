Mark Mobius: the best way to benefit from emerging markets

Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, remains optimistic about emerging markets. If US growth remains strong, that will benefit exporters to the US. But even if the US disappoints, emerging markets have tended to grow by around 4% a year over the long run. Longer term, emerging markets have also made big strides in reducing corruption.

Mobius thinks consumer-facing stocks are the best way to benefit. Fast-food outlets, for example, are making their first appearance in countries such as Vietnam. Meanwhile, the need for substantial investment in infrastructure should also be good [...]