Investing involves many risks. Volatility (the frequency and magnitude of price movements) is one form of risk. Credit risk – the danger of a company going bust – is another. One type of risk gets far less attention than either of these. Yet understood properly, it could help you to boost your returns or avoid big mistakes. We’re talking about liquidity risk. Liquidity refers to how easily
you can [...]
Liquidity risk can be a risk worth taking
Investing involves many risks. Volatility (the frequency and magnitude of price movements) is one form of risk. Credit risk – the danger of a company going bust – is another. One type of risk gets far less attention than either of these. Yet understood properly, it could help you to boost your returns or avoid big mistakes. We’re talking about liquidity risk. Liquidity refers to how easily