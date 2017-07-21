Jho Low: the Whale of Wall Street

Jho Low, the colourful Malaysian financier, loves to boast of his part in making The Wolf of Wall Street, the hit film about a financial fraudster, says the South China Morning Post. The great irony is that Low is now allegedly a central figure in a giant money-laundering case that involved the misappropriation of billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1MDB. Low denies any wrongdoing, but with investigations into 1MDB now spanning three continents, the scandal refuses to go away.

Last week, a former Swiss banker, Yeo Jiawei, became the fourth individual to be jailed in Singapore for his part in the affair, which has embroiled a vast number of figures stretching as high as Najib Razak, the Malaysian prime minister, says The Straits Times.

Described by prosecutors as a “former associate” of Low, Yeo admitted to facilitating and covering up a transfer of $1bn of 1MDB cash to a bank account claimed to be “beneficially owned” by Low. Much of the cash, prosecutors claim, was spent on luxury properties, art, lavish parties and the other trappings of Low’s high-living lifestyle. But some $681m is alleged to have found its way into Najib’s personal bank account, according to US prosecutors (Najib also denies any wrongdoing).

Low was born into money, says the South China Morning Post. His Chinese-born grandfather made a fortune in liquor and mining in Thailand in the 1960s. His father added to the pile with real-estate investments, including hotels in New Zealand. Low enjoyed a childhood of ease in Penang, Malaysia, and his links with the Malaysian PM’s family date back to his days at Harrow School when he struck up a friendship with Riza Aziz, who later became Najib’s stepson.

Low, now 35, then attended Wharton School in Pennsylvania, and sprang to prominence in 2009 as a big-spending playboy on the New York social circuit, says The Sunday Times. Nicknamed “the Whale”, he travelled with “a large entourage in a fleet of Cadillacs” and blew huge sums on partying with socialites such as Paris Hilton and the actress Lindsay Lohan. “Manhattan was abuzz with questions over his identity and the source of his wealth.” He later dated model Miranda Kerr, who recently handed $8.1m of jewellery he had given her to US authorities (there is no suggestion that she did anything wrong).

Low enjoyed the high life, but it is a source of greater pride that he introduced the actor Leonardo DiCaprio – who wanted to make The Wolf of Wall Street – to Riza Aziz, whose production firm, Red Granite Pictures, went on to fund it. DiCaprio has subsequently handed over $3.2m of artwork given to him by Low (as with Kerr, there is no suggestion that he did anything wrong), while the US Justice Department has launched several lawsuits aimed at seizing other assets worth hundreds of millions, including the rights to the film. However, no criminal charges have been laid against Low himself, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.