Is the next big financial crisis overdue?

“There are a number of things you don’t want to hear a central banker say,” says MoneyWeek contributor Tim Price in a Price Value Partners report. “One of those just popped out of Janet Yellen’s mouth.” The chair of the US Federal Reserve has just said she doesn’t think any more financial crises will occur in her lifetime.

This remark “has to be up there” with Irving Fisher’s “deathless observation” just before the 1929 stockmarket crash that equities had reached “what looks like a permanently high plateau”. Talk about tempting fate, agrees Randall Forsyth in Barron’s, especially [...]