If only…

Leeds-based Filtronic (Aim: FTC) makes microwave electronic components for the communications and defence industries. Despite only having a small number of customers, things are going well with the rollout of a new product launched last year. The firm is not currently profitable, but losses are falling. And in its latest trading update, it reported first-half revenue of £21.6m, compared with just £4.5m for the same period in the previous year. The shares are up by more [...]