If you’d invested in: Rathbone Brothers and Babcock International

If only…

Rathbone Brothers (LSE: RAT) is an independent provider of investment and wealth-management services for private investors and trustees. With £36.6bn of assets under management, the firm’s shares rose amid its merger talks with industry rival Smith & Williamson. The new entity would have had assets under management of £56bn and around 3,000 staff, but the deal was called off last week.

Be glad you didn’t…

Babcock International (LSE: BAB) provides facilities management, training and support services to defence, rail transportation, marine and other public-sector organisations in Europe, Africa and North America. The firm has seen three years of unremitting share-price declines, and its stock now trades at just 10.5 times earnings. Earnings per share growth is also expected to slow to 3% in 2018, as Brexit is a big concern for its business.