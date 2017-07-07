If you’d invested in: Henry Boot and Motorpoint

If only…

Henry Boot (LSE: BOOT) is a land-acquisition, property-development and construction firm that has been in business since 1886. The past year has been a good one for the Sheffield-based firm. Revenue rose by 74% to £306.8m in the year to 31 December; pre-tax profit rose by 22% to £39.5m; earnings per share rose by 23% and the dividend was increased by 15%. The share price has risen by more than 50% in the past 12 months.

Be glad you didn’t…

Motorpoint (LSE: MOTR) is the UK’s largest independent vehicle retailer, selling cars up to two years old from its 12 sites around the country. The first half of last year was challenging, with the group having to cut prices in the wake of the Brexit referendum. Revenue rose by 12.7% to £822m, but pre-tax profit fell by 30% to £11.7m. The company floated on the stock exchange in May 2016, since when the share price has fallen by roughly 40%.