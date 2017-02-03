If you’d invested in: Baker Steel Resources and Candover Investments

If only…

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LSE: BSRT) invests mostly in unlisted natural resource companies. Holdings include iron-ore producers, coal and precious metals miners, and shale-oil projects. Since listing it’s seen a steady decline in its share price – investors who bought in back in 2010 have seen it fall 66%. But it’s ridden the commodities recovery part of the way back up, climbing 177% in the past year.

Be glad you didn’t…

Candover Investments (LSE: CDI) is a private-equity investment trust that invests in privately owned European businesses. It struggled through the financial crisis, having made some bad investments, and was forced to restructure in 2010. It’s not exactly been plain sailing since then. The trust made a pre-tax loss of £3m in the six months to the end of June 2016, and the share price has fallen by over 40% in the last year.