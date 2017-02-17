If only you’d invested in… Koovs and St Ives

Koovs (LSE: KOOV) is an online fashion retailer, selling own-label and branded clothing via its website to consumers in India. Growth in revenue – gross sales rose by 114% in the six months to December 2016 – has not yet translated into profits: it lost Rs835m in the same period.

But it hopes to gain more digital transactions in India after the abolition of high-value notes. Koovs’s share price has climbed by more than 180% in the last years, although the shares peaked in July and have dipped again over the last few months.

Be glad you didn’t buy…

St Ives (LSE: SIV) is a marketing and printing firm. In April 2016 it issued a profit warning after “global economic uncertainty” led to the cancellation and deferral of ”a number of significant projects” in its marketing division. In the year to 29 July 2016 it made a pre-tax loss of £5.7m. So far, 2017 hasn’t gone too well either. A profit warning in January was followed in February by the loss of a multi-million-pound book-printing contract. In the last year, the shares have fallen by more than 70%.