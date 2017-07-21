How to avoid lethal stocks

Support-services group Carillion saw its share price collapse last week as the company issued a huge profit warning. Anyone who bought the stock on Friday 7 July and held it is sitting on a paper loss of around 70%. That’s very hard to recoup. The share price would need to rise by 230% just to get back to even. Very few stocks recover from that sort of collapse, and certainly not on a timescale that anyone nursing that sort of loss would feel happy about. So how can you avoid this situation in the first place? Here are [...]