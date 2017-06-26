How much can you spend after you retire?

Retirement planning used to have two distinct stages. You’d invest in assets that were expected to grow over the long term. When you neared retirement age, you’d sell those investments and either buy an annuity to lock in a guaranteed income or switch into other assets such as bonds or high-dividend shares that would pay you a fairly steady income from your portfolio.

Today, it’s not so simple. Annuity sales have fallen sharply since the flexible-access options for pensions came in two years ago. People are choosing to keep most of their pension funds invested and [...]