This week: grand homes with impressive fireplaces – including a Grade II-listed Cornish manor house, a 13th-century French château and a Hamptons-style home in New York

Pelyn, Lostwithiel, Cornwall. A 17th-century Grade II-listed house with 18th-century and Victorian additions. It has ornate fireplaces and cornicing and painted frescoes. 5 beds, 4 baths, 2 receps, library, ballroom, wine cellar, 3-bed self-contained guest wing, 2-bed housekeeper’s apartment, coach house, walled gardens, former gardener’s cottage, 148.5 acres, £2.85m Savills 01872-243200.

Arbigland House, Kirkbean, Dumfries, Dumfriesshire. A house set above the Solway Firth with wooded gardens and the original Georgian fireplaces. 7 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, library, 7-bed guest cottage, 3-bed gardener’s cottage, squash court, stables, formal garden, lake, 24 acres. £1.45m+ Knight Frank 0131-222 9600.

Gaulden Manor, Tolland, Nr Taunton, Somerset. A Grade II-listed manor with grand interiors, featuring ornate Jacobean plasterwork ceilings and a Tudor fireplace with heraldic overmantle. 6 beds, 3 baths, great hall, 2 receps, study, courtyard with range of traditional outbuildings, thatched barn, gardens, ponds, fields, 21 acres. £1.5m Jackson-Stops & Staff 01823-325144.

A 13th-century château, near Vic-Fezensac, Gascony, France. A château with 13th-century origins and 16th- and 17th-century modifications. It is in an elevated position and overlooks unspoilt countryside. The main rooms retain the original ceilings and Renaissance fireplaces. 7 beds, 7 baths, 5 receps, library, kitchen with medieval fireplace, outdoor dining area, gardens, parkland, 21 acres. e1.5m Purslow’s Gascony +33 (0)5 62 67 61 50.

Springfield Court, Playden, near Rye, East Sussex. This Italianate-style home has a library with the original shelving from No. 11 Downing Street and a Victorian conservatory with the original black and white tiled floor. The fireplaces have marble surrounds and and ornate tiles. 8 beds, 6 baths, 5 receps, 2-bed cottage, 7.4 acres. £2.995m Sotheby’s International Realty 020-7495 9580.

Belmont House & The Cottage, Old Town Hastings, East Sussex. A villa bordered by ancient stone walls, enclosing a secluded garden designed by architect Joseph Kay. The fireplace has marble outer and tiled inner surrounds. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, recep hall and music room, attached 3-bed mews cottage. £1.395m Phillips & Stubbs 01797-227338.

Low Hall, Low Snowden, Otley, North Yorkshire. A 17th-century, Grade II-listed farmhouse with a stone arched inglenook fireplace and beehive oven in the breakfast kitchen. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, garaging for 5 cars, gardens, paddock, 3 acres. £895,000 Strutt & Parker 01423-561274.

West Gate Road, Wainscott, NY, US. A classic Hamptons-style cottage with an outdoor fireplace and a large seating area adjacent to the heated outdoor pool. 3 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, gardens. $2.195m Halstead Property +1631-771 5327.