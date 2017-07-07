How small businesses can get a top rate on their cash

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are earning little or even no interest at all on hundreds of thousands of pounds held in the bank, potentially missing out on a useful source of income. The average SME in the UK has £446,000 in its savings account, according to new research from Hampshire Bank Trust. What’s more, 86% of the companies it surveyed intend to maintain or increase their balances in the year ahead amid nervousness about economic uncertainty. However, many SMEs routinely opt for the savings account offered by their current-account provider. Since the big banks that dominate [...]